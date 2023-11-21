Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 92,683 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,683 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $118,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 744,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,420. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.89.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,003 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

