Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,567,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.92. 1,233,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,003 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

