Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

