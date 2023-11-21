Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,075,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,120,000 after purchasing an additional 419,502 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,057,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,235 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 84,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 237,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 5,811,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,455,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

