Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,728. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.