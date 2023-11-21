Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,247,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,257 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $62,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

