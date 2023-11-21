Bessemer Securities LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 120,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

