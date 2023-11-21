Elgethun Capital Management Makes New $146,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

