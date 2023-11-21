Korea Investment CORP Acquires 33,933 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,244,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $587,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.05. 76,295,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,678,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

