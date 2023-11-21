D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,720 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.03. 474,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,004. The company has a market capitalization of $277.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $615.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $545.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

