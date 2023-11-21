Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.31. 269,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

