Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $537.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,078. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $545.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

