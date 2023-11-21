Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $537.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,078. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $545.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.
View Our Latest Report on SNPS
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.