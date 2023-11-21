Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,408 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. 3,603,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,247. The company has a market capitalization of $512.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.