Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,661,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,635,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,842,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,852,000 after buying an additional 1,818,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 20,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. 2,721,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

