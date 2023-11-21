Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $115,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11,866.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,305,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,540 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 99.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 796,117 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

