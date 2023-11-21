Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 75,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,986 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,996,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.