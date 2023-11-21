Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381,907 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

