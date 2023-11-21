MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.