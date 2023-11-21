DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $131,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

MA stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

