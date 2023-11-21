Wit LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Wit LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $198,494,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,683. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

