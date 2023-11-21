Elgethun Capital Management Buys 1,467 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

