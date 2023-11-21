Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

O stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.