Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

META traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.29. 2,718,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,134,746. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $341.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.