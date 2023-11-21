Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.07. 1,497,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,765. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.70. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

