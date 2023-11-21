Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $45.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,957 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $305.19. 1,052,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.89.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $4,888,003. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

