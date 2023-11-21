Elgethun Capital Management Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

