FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

