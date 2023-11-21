KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Down 0.9 %
KLA stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.79. 104,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,365. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $559.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.
KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ride the momentum: Apparel stocks soaring at 52-week highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.