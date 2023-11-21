Korea Investment CORP Sells 52,323 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,323 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $125,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after buying an additional 240,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

