Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,187 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $136,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $309,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 32.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 917,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,169,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,940,000 after buying an additional 117,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.95. 580,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.63. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $332.44. The company has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

