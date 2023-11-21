Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $105,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 2,696,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,384. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

