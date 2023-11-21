Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,171. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average is $305.17.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

