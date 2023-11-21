Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 18,431 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 1,621,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

