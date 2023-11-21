Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

