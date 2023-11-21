First Western Trust Bank Sells 331 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $289.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

