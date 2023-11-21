Profund Advisors LLC Buys 964 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.