Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $154.77. 1,418,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

