Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 514 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $224.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

