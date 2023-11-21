Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,748 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.74 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

