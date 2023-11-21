Elgethun Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,164 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 774,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,399. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

