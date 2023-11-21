Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. 1,725,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.