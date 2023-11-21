Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 870.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 437,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392,186 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,374,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,817,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.