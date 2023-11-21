Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.32. 1,065,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,945. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,792 shares of company stock worth $137,393,021. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

