Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,215,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,836 shares.The stock last traded at $161.18 and had previously closed at $136.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.