E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.17 on Tuesday, hitting $705.98. 357,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,268. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.