Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $724.30. 141,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $652.37 and its 200 day moving average is $676.96.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

