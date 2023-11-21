D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,701 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,907 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

