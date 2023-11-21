FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,023. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

