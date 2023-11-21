Northern Trust Corp Has $1.18 Billion Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,337,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,175,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 1,478,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

