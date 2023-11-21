Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for about 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.90. 119,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.25 and a one year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

